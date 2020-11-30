The skyline of the financial district in Singapore, a playground for many wealthy Chinese. Photo: EPA-EFE The skyline of the financial district in Singapore, a playground for many wealthy Chinese. Photo: EPA-EFE
JPMorgan to double private bankers in Singapore to serve wealthy mainland Chinese

  • US bank currently has more than a dozen private bankers serving wealthy Chinese clients from Singapore
  • The number of millionaires in China grew 11 per cent to 1.3 million in 2019 versus 3.4 million in Japan, according to Capgemini

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:31am, 30 Nov, 2020

