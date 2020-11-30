Skyline of Chongqing from the top of Raffles City Chongqing under construction in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on March 22, 2019. Photo: AFP
China widens exit for offshore stock investment plans in Hainan, Chongqing as yuan gathers strength against global currencies
- A free-trade zone in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, and the megapolis of Chongqing will begin trial runs of the qualified domestic limited partner (QDLP) and qualified domestic investment enterprise (QDIE) schemes soon, Xinhua said
- Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing will see an increase in number of players and distribution of fresh quota, Xinhua said
Topic | Chinese offshore investment
