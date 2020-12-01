Pop Mart International Group, the largest and fastest-growing pop toy company in China, aims to raise nearly US$590 million from its Hong Kong initial public offering. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese toymaker Pop Mart, a Disney, Universal Studios partner, launches US$590 million IPO to fund expansion
- The Beijing-based company plans to sell 135.7 million new shares to global investors, of which 16.3 million shares will be offered to the general public
- Pop Mart is China’s largest and fastest-growing ‘pop toy’ company by retail value last year with a market share of 8.5 per cent, according to Frost & Sullivan
Topic | Disney
