Chinese toymaker Pop Mart, a Disney, Universal Studios partner, launches US$590 million IPO to fund expansion

  • The Beijing-based company plans to sell 135.7 million new shares to global investors, of which 16.3 million shares will be offered to the general public
  • Pop Mart is China’s largest and fastest-growing ‘pop toy’ company by retail value last year with a market share of 8.5 per cent, according to Frost & Sullivan

Eric Ng
Updated: 8:30am, 1 Dec, 2020

