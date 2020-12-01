Danke’s crisis has sparked several conflicts between landlords and tenants after the company missed payments to owners, employees and contractors. Photo: Weibo
Chinese media lay into New York-listed home rental platform Danke as they urge authorities to not let exploiters get away
- Danke, which rents flats from landlords and leases them to tenants, failed to make payments in recent months
- The company’s crisis points to problems in the fast-growing rental apartment industry, invites regulators’ scrutiny, official media says
Danke’s crisis has sparked several conflicts between landlords and tenants after the company missed payments to owners, employees and contractors. Photo: Weibo