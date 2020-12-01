Danke’s crisis has sparked several conflicts between landlords and tenants after the company missed payments to owners, employees and contractors. Photo: Weibo Danke’s crisis has sparked several conflicts between landlords and tenants after the company missed payments to owners, employees and contractors. Photo: Weibo
Danke’s crisis has sparked several conflicts between landlords and tenants after the company missed payments to owners, employees and contractors. Photo: Weibo
Business /  Companies

Chinese media lay into New York-listed home rental platform Danke as they urge authorities to not let exploiters get away

  • Danke, which rents flats from landlords and leases them to tenants, failed to make payments in recent months
  • The company’s crisis points to problems in the fast-growing rental apartment industry, invites regulators’ scrutiny, official media says

Topic |   China property
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 10:54pm, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Danke’s crisis has sparked several conflicts between landlords and tenants after the company missed payments to owners, employees and contractors. Photo: Weibo Danke’s crisis has sparked several conflicts between landlords and tenants after the company missed payments to owners, employees and contractors. Photo: Weibo
Danke’s crisis has sparked several conflicts between landlords and tenants after the company missed payments to owners, employees and contractors. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE