DHL said it is investing €690 million between now and 2022 to expand its facilities in Asia-Pacific to take advantage of the strong growth in the region. Photo: AFP
DHL Express sees robust e-commerce growth driving global trade, delivery firms in post Covid-19 era
- E-commerce trade and shipments are expected to continue to grow strongly even after the health crisis is brought under control, says DHL’s John Pearson
- Global connectedness was resilient during the pandemic and is unlikely to fall below global financial crisis levels seen during 2008-2009, says DHL report
Topic | Transport and logistics
DHL said it is investing €690 million between now and 2022 to expand its facilities in Asia-Pacific to take advantage of the strong growth in the region. Photo: AFP