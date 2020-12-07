The apparel retailer I.T closed 17 stores in Hong Kong from February to August this year. Photo: Nora Tam
Struggling Hong Kong apparel retailer I.T’s top shareholder, private equity firm in bid to take firm private
- The offer price of HK$3 per share represents a 54.6 per cent premium to the last traded price of HK$1.94 on November 30
- I.T reported a net loss of HK$337 million for the six months ended August 2020, a 373 per cent jump from HK$71.2 million a year ago
