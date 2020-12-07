The apparel retailer I.T closed 17 stores in Hong Kong from February to August this year. Photo: Nora Tam The apparel retailer I.T closed 17 stores in Hong Kong from February to August this year. Photo: Nora Tam
The apparel retailer I.T closed 17 stores in Hong Kong from February to August this year. Photo: Nora Tam
Business /  Companies

Struggling Hong Kong apparel retailer I.T’s top shareholder, private equity firm in bid to take firm private

  • The offer price of HK$3 per share represents a 54.6 per cent premium to the last traded price of HK$1.94 on November 30
  • I.T reported a net loss of HK$337 million for the six months ended August 2020, a 373 per cent jump from HK$71.2 million a year ago

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 4:10pm, 7 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The apparel retailer I.T closed 17 stores in Hong Kong from February to August this year. Photo: Nora Tam The apparel retailer I.T closed 17 stores in Hong Kong from February to August this year. Photo: Nora Tam
The apparel retailer I.T closed 17 stores in Hong Kong from February to August this year. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE