Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine candidate has been undergoing phase three trials in many countries, including Brazil and Turkey. Photo: AFP
Sino Biopharm secures room for future growth with US$515 million investment in Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine unit
- Beijing-based generic drug maker buys 15 per cent stake in Sinovac Life Sciences, a unit of Nasdaq-listed pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech
- Deal comes ahead of major announcement from China to launch 600 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for use this year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
