Sino Biopharm secures room for future growth with US$515 million investment in Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine unit

  • Beijing-based generic drug maker buys 15 per cent stake in Sinovac Life Sciences, a unit of Nasdaq-listed pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech
  • Deal comes ahead of major announcement from China to launch 600 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for use this year

Eric Ng
Updated: 3:30pm, 7 Dec, 2020

