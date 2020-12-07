Xpeng’s factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, is capable of producing 150,000 cars a year. Photo: Iris Ouyang
China’s US-listed electric carmakers NIO and Xpeng rev up to catch up with Tesla on their home turf as NEV battle heats up
- At NIO’s factory in the Anhui provincial capital of Hefei, 30 of the all-electric ES6 and the bigger ES8 premium SUV roll off the production line every hour, putting the carmaker on path to make 120,000 electric cars a year
- In the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing, Xpeng is revving up to finish 150,000 NEVS a year at its own brand new factory
