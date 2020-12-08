A Volkswagen joint venture factory in Chengdu, in China’ south-western Sichuan province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s resurgent carmakers accelerate out of coronavirus crisis … straight into semiconductor components speed bump
- A wide range of companies might have to cut or even halt production because of a chips delivery bottleneck
- Situation is critical, as demand has risen due to the full-speed recovery of the Chinese market, Volkswagen says
