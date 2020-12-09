Xpeng could raise the US$2.48 billion if it exercises an option to sell an additional 7.2 million ADSs. Photo: Iris Ouyang
Chinese electric car maker Xpeng to follow August Nasdaq debut by raising additional US$2.48 billion
- Company says it will price 48 million American depositary shares at US$45
- Placement will be the largest first-time follow-on ADS offering by a Chinese company in New York
