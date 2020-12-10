Airbnb issued a global party ban after people were renting listings to throw huge bashes in violation of coronavirus rules. Photo: Friso Gentsch/dpa
Airbnb’s valuation soars to US$47 billion after pricing its stock offer above range, seizing on investor demand
- Airbnb and its investors sold about 52 million shares on December 9 for US$68 each after marketing them for US$56 to US$60 apiece
- Airbnb’s offering is being led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group. Shares of Airbnb are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol ABNB
Topic | IPO
