Airbnb issued a global party ban after people were renting listings to throw huge bashes in violation of coronavirus rules. Photo: Friso Gentsch/dpa Airbnb issued a global party ban after people were renting listings to throw huge bashes in violation of coronavirus rules. Photo: Friso Gentsch/dpa
Airbnb issued a global party ban after people were renting listings to throw huge bashes in violation of coronavirus rules. Photo: Friso Gentsch/dpa
Business /  Companies

Airbnb’s valuation soars to US$47 billion after pricing its stock offer above range, seizing on investor demand

  • Airbnb and its investors sold about 52 million shares on December 9 for US$68 each after marketing them for US$56 to US$60 apiece
  • Airbnb’s offering is being led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group. Shares of Airbnb are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol ABNB

Topic |   IPO
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:45pm, 10 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Airbnb issued a global party ban after people were renting listings to throw huge bashes in violation of coronavirus rules. Photo: Friso Gentsch/dpa Airbnb issued a global party ban after people were renting listings to throw huge bashes in violation of coronavirus rules. Photo: Friso Gentsch/dpa
Airbnb issued a global party ban after people were renting listings to throw huge bashes in violation of coronavirus rules. Photo: Friso Gentsch/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE