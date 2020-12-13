Empty freight containers stacked up at Shanghai’s Waigaoqiao port. A shortage of containers is posing problem for Chinese exporters. Photo: Daniel Ren Empty freight containers stacked up at Shanghai’s Waigaoqiao port. A shortage of containers is posing problem for Chinese exporters. Photo: Daniel Ren
Business / Companies

Shortage of shipping containers at Shanghai port leaves exporters scrambling to meet delivery schedules

  • With exporters scrambling to meet delivery schedules and commitments, shipping freight rates from China have surged by more than 300 per cent since March
  • Uneven distribution of containers at major ports around the world is causing a major headache for Chinese exporters

Topic |   China economy
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 2:46pm, 13 Dec, 2020

