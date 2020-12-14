Chinese companies are far behind their regional peers, particularly in their lack of disclosure on meaningful policies to tackle emissions, says LGIM. Photo: Reuters
Chinese companies must step up with climate disclosures as they fail to meet even half the minimum standards, LGIM says
- Nearly all the Chinese companies whose climate risk disclosures LGIM has reviewed failed to meet half the minimum standards set by the London-based firm
- They are far behind their regional peers, particularly in their lack of disclosure on meaningful company policies to tackle emissions and targets to become carbon-neutral, says LGIM
Topic | Energy
