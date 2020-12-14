Employees install batteries on an electric SUV at the Nio production facility in Hefei, Anhui province, China. Photo: Bloomberg Employees install batteries on an electric SUV at the Nio production facility in Hefei, Anhui province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Employees install batteries on an electric SUV at the Nio production facility in Hefei, Anhui province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Busy year ahead for Chinese Tesla challengers Nio, Xpeng, as industry body forecasts 40 per cent rise in deliveries

  • The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers sees sales of NEVs topping 1.8 million units next year, up from around 1.3 million in 2020
  • Sales will be bolstered by government support for the industry, economic growth and strong promotional campaigns by carmakers, analysts predict

Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 14 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Employees install batteries on an electric SUV at the Nio production facility in Hefei, Anhui province, China. Photo: Bloomberg Employees install batteries on an electric SUV at the Nio production facility in Hefei, Anhui province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Employees install batteries on an electric SUV at the Nio production facility in Hefei, Anhui province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE