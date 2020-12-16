A lot more companies will be hitting the famous gong in 2021 to mark the debut of their shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange, analysts predict. Photo: Reuters
Secondary flotations of US-listed Chinese firms buoy 2021 outlook as Hong Kong lands second place in world IPO rankings
- Hong Kong stock exchange will finish 2020 as the second-biggest IPO market globally after raising US$50 billion, KPMG says
- Secondary listings, Chinese issuers’ hunger for capital, loose monetary policy to brighten IPO outlook in 2021, bankers say
