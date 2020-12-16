A collage of the winners of the 2020 DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards. Clockwise from top centre: Adrian Cheng Chi-kong (New World Development), Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (The Hong Kong Jockey Club), Billy Yeung (HKBN), Tan Siu-lin (Luen Thai Group), Dr Derek Baram (Central Smile), Jack Zhang (Airwallex), Kent Wong (Chow Tai Fook Jewellery). Photo: SCMP
Philanthropists, champions of social responsibility lead 2020 honours list in DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards
- Tan Siu-lin, founder of the Luen Thai Group of companies and one of Hong Kong’s best-known philanthropists, topped the 2020 honours list
- New World Development’s Adrian Cheng received the Business Person of the Year Award, while Chow Tai Fook Jewellery’s Kent Wong received the Enterprise Award
