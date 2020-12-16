A collage of the winners of the 2020 DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards. Clockwise from top centre: Adrian Cheng Chi-kong (New World Development), Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (The Hong Kong Jockey Club), Billy Yeung (HKBN), Tan Siu-lin (Luen Thai Group), Dr Derek Baram (Central Smile), Jack Zhang (Airwallex), Kent Wong (Chow Tai Fook Jewellery). Photo: SCMP