An employee of Eat Just inspects grilled fillet made from lab-grown cultured chicken. Photo: via Reuters
Eat Just’s cell-grown chicken, backed by Li Ka-shing’s Horizons Ventures, makes its global commercial debut in Singapore
- Eat Just, a San Franciscan start-up that drew funding from Hong Kong’s best-known tycoon, will officially launch its meat grown directly from chicken cells in Singapore on Saturday
- The cultured meat was approved as an ingredient in ‘chicken bites’ by the Singapore Food Agency on November 26, according to the company
Topic | Food and agriculture
