Workers checking products at Contemporary Amperex Technology’s factory in the Fujian provincial city of Ningde on September 11, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China’s largest battery maker CATL plans to build a US$5 billion Indonesia plant as Widodo extends overture to Elon Musk
- Contemporary Amperex (CATL) plans to build a US$5 billion plant in Indonesia to make battery packs for electric vehicles
- CATL signed an agreement with Indonesian state miner PT Aneka Tambang to ensure that 60 per cent of the lithium mined is processed in the country into battery packs
Topic | Electric cars
