Workers checking products at Contemporary Amperex Technology’s factory in the Fujian provincial city of Ningde on September 11, 2019. Photo: Xinhua Workers checking products at Contemporary Amperex Technology’s factory in the Fujian provincial city of Ningde on September 11, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Workers checking products at Contemporary Amperex Technology’s factory in the Fujian provincial city of Ningde on September 11, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Companies

China’s largest battery maker CATL plans to build a US$5 billion Indonesia plant as Widodo extends overture to Elon Musk

  • Contemporary Amperex (CATL) plans to build a US$5 billion plant in Indonesia to make battery packs for electric vehicles
  • CATL signed an agreement with Indonesian state miner PT Aneka Tambang to ensure that 60 per cent of the lithium mined is processed in the country into battery packs

Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:45pm, 16 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers checking products at Contemporary Amperex Technology’s factory in the Fujian provincial city of Ningde on September 11, 2019. Photo: Xinhua Workers checking products at Contemporary Amperex Technology’s factory in the Fujian provincial city of Ningde on September 11, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Workers checking products at Contemporary Amperex Technology’s factory in the Fujian provincial city of Ningde on September 11, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE