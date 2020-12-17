Luckin Coffee agreed to pay US$180 million to settle accounting fraud accusations by US regulators in a scandal that led to its delisting. PHOTO: Bloomberg Luckin Coffee agreed to pay US$180 million to settle accounting fraud accusations by US regulators in a scandal that led to its delisting. PHOTO: Bloomberg
Luckin Coffee to pay US$180 million to settle SEC charges of accounting fraud as it inflated numbers to rival Starbucks

  • Luckin Coffee agrees to settlement without admitting or denying wrongdoing
  • SEC said Luckin Coffee fabricated more than US$300 million in sales between April 2019 and January 2020

Chad Bray
Updated: 12:00pm, 17 Dec, 2020

