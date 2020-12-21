He Xiaopeng, chairman and co-founder of Xpeng Motors, speaks as he stands next to the company’s G3 electric SUV, at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, in Guangzhou, China, on November 16, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Tesla rival Xpeng sets sights on Europe as it delivers first batch of smart electric cars to Norway
- Xpeng will hand over 100 G3 SUVs to buyers in Norway, the first time that Chinese-made smart EVs will be directly delivered to individual customers in Europe
- Xpeng also plans to launch its P7 electric sports sedan in Europe within the next 12 months
Topic | Electric cars
