Victor Fung Kwok-king, chairman of Li & Fung, is bullish on Hong Kong’s outlook. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
RCEP deal, China’s dual circulation strategy to strengthen Hong Kong’s status as international trade, finance hub, Victor Fung says
- Hong Kong can make good use of its international network and knowledge of global markets to boost role as a leading trade and commerce centre, Fung Group chairman says
- RCEP is a huge opportunity for Hong Kong as it signals the beginning of a new era in global trade and will help expand and strengthen supply chains in Asia
Topic | Trade
Victor Fung Kwok-king, chairman of Li & Fung, is bullish on Hong Kong’s outlook. Photo: Xiaomei Chen