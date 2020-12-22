Victory Offices has closed its operation at The Center in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Australian co-working firm Victory Offices exits Hong Kong after closing sole location at The Center
- Melbourne-headquartered Victory closed its 25,000 sq ft space on the 76th floor of The Center last week
- The year-long economic recession has seen the number of operators in the city drop to 13 from 15 during a market peak in mid-2018
