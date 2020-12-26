An empty restaurant in Hong Kong. Restaurants and F&B businesses have had to make do with strict containment measures in what would have been the busiest period of the year for them. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong’s malls adapt to fourth wave, tackle bleak Christmas season with dining and shopping offers and promotions
- Fourth wave continues to deal a great blow, particularly to F&B tenants, Swire Properties executive says
- Retailers, F&B operators and even developers have accepted that this is the fourth wave and that a fifth wave will also come: head of retail at JLL
Topic | Hong Kong property
An empty restaurant in Hong Kong. Restaurants and F&B businesses have had to make do with strict containment measures in what would have been the busiest period of the year for them. Photo: Xinhua