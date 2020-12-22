A Kuaishou promotional karaoke store in Guangzhou where customers can either sing on a public stage or entertain themselves in a sound-proof cubicle equipped with screen, microphones and earphones. Photo: SCMP Handout A Kuaishou promotional karaoke store in Guangzhou where customers can either sing on a public stage or entertain themselves in a sound-proof cubicle equipped with screen, microphones and earphones. Photo: SCMP Handout
Tencent-backed video platform Kuaishou targets January IPO in Hong Kong, people familiar say

  • TikTok competitor Kuaishou Technology could be the first Chinese tech group to take its shares to market in 2021
  • The loss-making video-sharing platform was last valued at US$30 billion, though the size of the intended IPO has not been revealed

Georgina Lee
Updated: 7:54pm, 22 Dec, 2020

