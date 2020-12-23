Geely Automobile Holdings’ cars queue to enter a cargo vessel at Ningbo Zhoushan port in Zhejiang province on January 2, 2019, bound for export. Photo Reuters Geely Automobile Holdings’ cars queue to enter a cargo vessel at Ningbo Zhoushan port in Zhejiang province on January 2, 2019, bound for export. Photo Reuters
Geely Automobile Holdings’ cars queue to enter a cargo vessel at Ningbo Zhoushan port in Zhejiang province on January 2, 2019, bound for export. Photo Reuters
Business /  Companies

China’s carmakers are beating internet start-ups in the battle for supremacy in the world’s largest electric vehicle market

  • Conventional carmakers have grabbed a bigger market share, China Passenger Car Association data shows
  • Established carmakers ‘have not been eclipsed by Tesla and the Tesla challengers yet’

Topic |   Autos
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 11:30am, 23 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Geely Automobile Holdings’ cars queue to enter a cargo vessel at Ningbo Zhoushan port in Zhejiang province on January 2, 2019, bound for export. Photo Reuters Geely Automobile Holdings’ cars queue to enter a cargo vessel at Ningbo Zhoushan port in Zhejiang province on January 2, 2019, bound for export. Photo Reuters
Geely Automobile Holdings’ cars queue to enter a cargo vessel at Ningbo Zhoushan port in Zhejiang province on January 2, 2019, bound for export. Photo Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE