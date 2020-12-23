Geely Automobile Holdings’ cars queue to enter a cargo vessel at Ningbo Zhoushan port in Zhejiang province on January 2, 2019, bound for export. Photo Reuters
China’s carmakers are beating internet start-ups in the battle for supremacy in the world’s largest electric vehicle market
- Conventional carmakers have grabbed a bigger market share, China Passenger Car Association data shows
- Established carmakers ‘have not been eclipsed by Tesla and the Tesla challengers yet’
Topic | Autos
