A residential district in Zhongshan. The city, along with Zhuhai, has emerged as a popular Greater Bay Area city for Hong Kong property investors, according to Xifeng Property Group’s Kenneth Kwok. Photo: Reuters A residential district in Zhongshan. The city, along with Zhuhai, has emerged as a popular Greater Bay Area city for Hong Kong property investors, according to Xifeng Property Group’s Kenneth Kwok. Photo: Reuters
A residential district in Zhongshan. The city, along with Zhuhai, has emerged as a popular Greater Bay Area city for Hong Kong property investors, according to Xifeng Property Group’s Kenneth Kwok. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

New property agency looks beyond Hong Kong gloom to promise of Greater Bay Area opportunities

  • Xifeng Property Group is targeting rising demand for residential property in the Greater Bay Area
  • It’s a good time to start the business as costs are lower while demand for mainland property is increasing, co-founder says

Topic |   China property
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 9:09am, 24 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A residential district in Zhongshan. The city, along with Zhuhai, has emerged as a popular Greater Bay Area city for Hong Kong property investors, according to Xifeng Property Group’s Kenneth Kwok. Photo: Reuters A residential district in Zhongshan. The city, along with Zhuhai, has emerged as a popular Greater Bay Area city for Hong Kong property investors, according to Xifeng Property Group’s Kenneth Kwok. Photo: Reuters
A residential district in Zhongshan. The city, along with Zhuhai, has emerged as a popular Greater Bay Area city for Hong Kong property investors, according to Xifeng Property Group’s Kenneth Kwok. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE