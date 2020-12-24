A residential district in Zhongshan. The city, along with Zhuhai, has emerged as a popular Greater Bay Area city for Hong Kong property investors, according to Xifeng Property Group’s Kenneth Kwok. Photo: Reuters
New property agency looks beyond Hong Kong gloom to promise of Greater Bay Area opportunities
- Xifeng Property Group is targeting rising demand for residential property in the Greater Bay Area
- It’s a good time to start the business as costs are lower while demand for mainland property is increasing, co-founder says
Topic | China property
A residential district in Zhongshan. The city, along with Zhuhai, has emerged as a popular Greater Bay Area city for Hong Kong property investors, according to Xifeng Property Group’s Kenneth Kwok. Photo: Reuters