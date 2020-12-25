Employees sort toothbrushes on a production line in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s small manufacturers receive a Christmas boost as Covid-19 disrupts global supply chains
- Soaring demand for Chinese-made household products propelled the country’s exports to a record in November, and brought a windfall to thousands of small- and medium-sized manufacturers
- Mainland China has largely emerged from the Covid-19 crisis, with manufacturers back operating at full pace, while elsewhere production is compromised
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
