Tougher regulations dubbed the ‘three red lines’ could have made it difficult for Agile to borrow money. Photo: Imaginechina via AFP
Developer Agile sells stakes worth US$1.08 billion in seven Chinese property projects to Ping An to raise cash needed to dodge new borrowing restrictions
- The proceeds may help Agile Group meet the requirements of new financial rules dubbed ‘three red lines’ due to take effect on January 1
- Insurance firms investing in the property market has become a big trend in recent years, say analysts
Topic | China property
Tougher regulations dubbed the ‘three red lines’ could have made it difficult for Agile to borrow money. Photo: Imaginechina via AFP