An advertisement promoting Danke Apartment on December 21, 2018 in Beijing. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images An advertisement promoting Danke Apartment on December 21, 2018 in Beijing. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Danke stops property listings on its rental app in China as it beats back talk of viability less than a year after New York stock sale

  • The smartphone application of the Beijing-based company, formally known as Phoenix Tree Holding, has stopped listing vacant homes available for rent, their prices, photos or any other information
  • Danke’s executives could not be reached for comment on Christmas Day, a normal business and market day in China

Daniel Ren in Shanghai and Pearl Liu

Updated: 10:30pm, 25 Dec, 2020

