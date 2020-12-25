An advertisement promoting Danke Apartment on December 21, 2018 in Beijing. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Danke stops property listings on its rental app in China as it beats back talk of viability less than a year after New York stock sale
- The smartphone application of the Beijing-based company, formally known as Phoenix Tree Holding, has stopped listing vacant homes available for rent, their prices, photos or any other information
- Danke’s executives could not be reached for comment on Christmas Day, a normal business and market day in China
Topic | China property
An advertisement promoting Danke Apartment on December 21, 2018 in Beijing. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images