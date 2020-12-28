Hitachi Zosen ‘aims to realise a low-carbon, recycling oriented hydrogen society’ in China through its methanation technology, the company said. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China’s carbon neutral goal
China’s carbon neutral goal: Hitachi to build world’s biggest plant in Shaanxi to mix carbon dioxide, hydrogen into methane
- Plant is one of 14 new projects announced during the Japan-China Energy Conservation and Environment Comprehensive Forum
- Hitachi Zosen will deploy its technology in cooperation with potential partners at Yulin Economic and Technological Development Zone
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
Hitachi Zosen ‘aims to realise a low-carbon, recycling oriented hydrogen society’ in China through its methanation technology, the company said. Photo: Shutterstock Images