Futu Holdings founder and chairman Leaf Li Hua at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: Iris Ouyang Futu Holdings founder and chairman Leaf Li Hua at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: Iris Ouyang
Futu Holdings founder and chairman Leaf Li Hua at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: Iris Ouyang

Singapore

Business /  Companies

Tencent-backed online trading platform Futu presses ahead with Singapore, US expansion plans

  • Futu Holdings could use Singapore as a foothold to expand in Southeast Asia, founder Leaf Li Hua says
  • Li wants to replicate US financial giant Charles Schwab’s success, but with Chinese characteristics

Topic |   Singapore
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 1:55pm, 28 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Futu Holdings founder and chairman Leaf Li Hua at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: Iris Ouyang Futu Holdings founder and chairman Leaf Li Hua at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: Iris Ouyang
Futu Holdings founder and chairman Leaf Li Hua at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: Iris Ouyang
READ FULL ARTICLE