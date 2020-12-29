People wearing face masks look at a NIO ES6 electric car at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, in Beijing, on September 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
China’s electric car start-ups NIO, Xpeng and WM Motor each has a Big Tech backer. What is riding on their success?
- Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu are supplying electric car start-ups technology in the hope of creating synergies between them and defining the future of mobility
- China’s digital giants will dominate in-car connectivity features and operating systems, according to McKinsey
