A forklift at a logistic warehouse in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
China Logistics owners RRJ Capital and chairman Li Shifa aim to sell their 50 per cent stake at US$2 billion valuation
- RRJ Capital and Chairman Li Shifa aim to sell their combined 50 per cent stake in the Hong Kong-listed company, valuing it at about US$2 billion
- The first non-binding bid is due around mid-January, according to people familiar with the plan
