Shoppers and employees inside a Tesla showroom in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg Shoppers and employees inside a Tesla showroom in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Shoppers and employees inside a Tesla showroom in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg

Tesla

Business /  Companies

Tesla’s reputation burnished by JD Power quality survey after report questions quality of Shanghai-made Model 3s

  • Tesla scores 113 points in JD Power’s new energy vehicle experience survey, just behind Chinese rival NIO’s 109
  • Tesla says that its manufacturing process is managed based on the highest standards and in a consistent manner

Topic |   Tesla
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 12:19am, 31 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Shoppers and employees inside a Tesla showroom in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg Shoppers and employees inside a Tesla showroom in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Shoppers and employees inside a Tesla showroom in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE