A company logo at the headquarters of Shanghai Fosun Pharma Group. The firm has made advanced plan to prepare for possible deployment of BioNTech vaccine from as early as January 2021. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
Fosun Pharma rushes logistics plan for possible BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine deployment from January
- Fosun technicians have been trial-testing almost 100 ultra-low temperature freezers at a facility in Shanghai, according to a Caixin.com report
- BioNTech has committed to supply at least 100 million doses to Fosun Pharma in 2021, enough for 50 million people
