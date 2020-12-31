The assembly workshop of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu on February 19, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China averts liquidity squeeze by pumping US$92 billion of funding into banks over five weeks to spare the havoc on bonds
- The People’s Bank of China injected a net US$84 billion in one-year funding and US$8 billion of short-term cash into the financial system in the final five weeks of 2020 alone
- The PBOC is likely to maintain sufficient liquidity around the Lunar New Year holiday in mid-February, when demand for cash is typically high
