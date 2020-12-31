GAC NIO, a joint venture between NIO and GAC Group, on Thursday apologised for announcing the use of digital currency without regulatory approval. Photo: Shutterstock GAC NIO, a joint venture between NIO and GAC Group, on Thursday apologised for announcing the use of digital currency without regulatory approval. Photo: Shutterstock
GAC NIO, a joint venture between NIO and GAC Group, on Thursday apologised for announcing the use of digital currency without regulatory approval. Photo: Shutterstock

Oops! NIO’s venture apologises for premature embrace of China’s digital currency to buy electric cars without regulatory approval

  • The electric car joint venture between start-up NIO and GAC Group made the announcement on the use of digital currency on Weibo only to withdraw it
  • Carmaker, however, says that it was closely studying the central bank’s policies on digital currency and has been making preparations to use it

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 11:59pm, 31 Dec, 2020

