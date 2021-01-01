Bottles of Maotai, or Chinese white wine known as baijiu, are pictured on the shelf at a restaurant in Harbin city, northeastern Chinese province of Heilongjiang. Photo: Simon Song
Kweichow Moutai
Kweichow Moutai, maker of Mao’s favourite liquor, ends 2020 with mixed report card as stock hits all-time high
- Sales of China’s national drink rose 10 per cent in 2020 while earnings trailed consensus forecasts
- Stock advanced 69 per cent to close at a record 1,998 yuan in Shenzhen, giving it a market value of US$384.5 billion
Topic | Kweichow Moutai
