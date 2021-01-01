The New York Stock Exchange will delist China Mobile and peers China Unicom and China Telecom from January 7 to comply with Trump’s executive order. Photo: AFP
China Mobile, telco peers face selling pressure in Hong Kong as NYSE moves to delist their ADRs
- NYSE announces plan to delist ADRs of China’s three big telcos to comply with a ban on so-called Communist Chinese military companies
- Their ADRs and stocks have slumped up to 39 per cent in 2020 from the pandemic and US actions to restrict investment and trade involving blacklisted firms
