Cinemas in China were closed for 178 days between January and late July last year as authorities on the mainland took stringent measures to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control. Photo: Shutterstock Images

China’s box office expands to world’s largest, defying a year of disastrous takings as Covid-19 brings cinemas to their knees

  • Movie ticket sales in China stood at US$3.06 billion last year, 69 per cent lower than the record high of US$9.8 billion in 2019
  • War epic ‘The Eight Hundred’ becomes the first Chinese blockbuster to top the global box office charts

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:29pm, 1 Jan, 2021

