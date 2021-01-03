A student volunteer shows a senior resident how to make a hospital appointment using mobile phone at a community activity centre in Beijing on December 8, 2020. Photo: Xinhua A student volunteer shows a senior resident how to make a hospital appointment using mobile phone at a community activity centre in Beijing on December 8, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
A student volunteer shows a senior resident how to make a hospital appointment using mobile phone at a community activity centre in Beijing on December 8, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

Coronavirus pandemic

Business /  Companies

Coronavirus in China: 2021 outlook brightens for health care operators, pharmaceutical and device makers after price cuts

  • Hospital operators, internet-platform owners are likely to be among winners in 2021 as the pandemic impact wanes, Citigroup says
  • Price pressures could hit drug and device manufacturers as China imposed new centralised procurement system

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 9:53am, 3 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A student volunteer shows a senior resident how to make a hospital appointment using mobile phone at a community activity centre in Beijing on December 8, 2020. Photo: Xinhua A student volunteer shows a senior resident how to make a hospital appointment using mobile phone at a community activity centre in Beijing on December 8, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
A student volunteer shows a senior resident how to make a hospital appointment using mobile phone at a community activity centre in Beijing on December 8, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE