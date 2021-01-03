China’s organic food market is expected to grow by 10.2 per cent between 2019 and 2024 to US$5.5 billion. Photo: EPA-EFE China’s organic food market is expected to grow by 10.2 per cent between 2019 and 2024 to US$5.5 billion. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese start-up OrgHive helps consumers put their trust in mainland’s organic food market with WeChat mini app

  • OrgHive allows consumers to instantly verify the authenticity of a product by using their mobile phones to scan the 17-digit bar code unique to each item
  • The start-up is also helping companies market their organic food products to Chinese consumers by building their trust in these brands

Eric Ng
Updated: 3:39pm, 3 Jan, 2021

