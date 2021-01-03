Tesla cars displayed at a showroom in Hangzhou, China. Source: SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire
Tesla makes record deliveries in fourth quarter, but falls just short of the 500,000 target set for 2020
- Tesla delivered 180,570 vehicles in the fourth quarter, eclipsing its earlier all-time high of 139,300 in the third quarter of 2020.
- Deliveries for all of 2020 jumped 36 per cent to 499,550 units from 367,500 in 2019
