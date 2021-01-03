Customers at a Tesla showroom on Shibo Avenue in Shanghai's Pudong district take a close look at the locally built Model Y on Sunday. Photo: Daniel Ren Customers at a Tesla showroom on Shibo Avenue in Shanghai's Pudong district take a close look at the locally built Model Y on Sunday. Photo: Daniel Ren
Customers at a Tesla showroom on Shibo Avenue in Shanghai's Pudong district take a close look at the locally built Model Y on Sunday. Photo: Daniel Ren

Tesla

Tesla’s Shanghai-made Model Y gets rousing reception as Chinese buyers rush to place orders for competitively priced SUV

  • Buyers of the locally made Model Y will have to wait until late February for deliveries to start, according to staff at a showroom in Shanghai
  • Prices start from 339,000 yuan (US$52,074) for Long Range version, excluding a government subsidy, 30 per cent cheaper than the price quoted six months ago

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:49pm, 3 Jan, 2021

