Hong Kong stocks greet 2021 with tech rally amid a sell-off in Chinese telco, oil giants on delisting concerns

  • Technology and smartphone parts suppliers keep Hang Seng Index on firm opening but optimism was restrained by losses in Chinese telco, oil giants
  • The Shanghai Composite Index adds 0.7 per cent, after a 13.9 per cent advance in 2020

Updated: 2:19pm, 4 Jan, 2021

People walk under an electronic board showing stock information at the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Markets in mainland China and Hong Kong greet 2021 with gains while Big Telco and oil giants slide. Photo: Reuters
