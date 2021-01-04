The New York Stock Exchange plans to delist three of China’s biggest telecommunications companies as soon as January 7 to comply with a US order restricting ownership of companies with ties to China’s military. Photo: AFP The New York Stock Exchange plans to delist three of China’s biggest telecommunications companies as soon as January 7 to comply with a US order restricting ownership of companies with ties to China’s military. Photo: AFP
The New York Stock Exchange plans to delist three of China’s biggest telecommunications companies as soon as January 7 to comply with a US order restricting ownership of companies with ties to China’s military. Photo: AFP

What should investors do as China Mobile, other telecoms companies face US delisting?

  • China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom to be delisted in the US as soon as January 7
  • One option is for investors to exchange US American depositary shares for H shares in Hong Kong

Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 8:18pm, 4 Jan, 2021

