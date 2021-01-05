The Jennifer Yu Cheng Girls Impact Foundation will partner with NGOs and other institutions to extend scholarships to teenage girls in marginalised or underprivileged communities. Photo: Nora Tam The Jennifer Yu Cheng Girls Impact Foundation will partner with NGOs and other institutions to extend scholarships to teenage girls in marginalised or underprivileged communities. Photo: Nora Tam
The Jennifer Yu Cheng Girls Impact Foundation will partner with NGOs and other institutions to extend scholarships to teenage girls in marginalised or underprivileged communities. Photo: Nora Tam

Gender equality

Business /  Companies

Empowering girls with education key to closing gender inequality and leadership gap, charity founder says

  • A new charity has been formed to equip teenage schoolgirls with tech knowledge and skills to help them become leaders in a digitalised economy
  • The foundation will initially provide scholarships to 100 girls in Guizhou province that will allow them to complete their university degrees

Topic |   Gender equality
Peggy Sito
Peggy Sito

Updated: 8:57am, 5 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Jennifer Yu Cheng Girls Impact Foundation will partner with NGOs and other institutions to extend scholarships to teenage girls in marginalised or underprivileged communities. Photo: Nora Tam The Jennifer Yu Cheng Girls Impact Foundation will partner with NGOs and other institutions to extend scholarships to teenage girls in marginalised or underprivileged communities. Photo: Nora Tam
The Jennifer Yu Cheng Girls Impact Foundation will partner with NGOs and other institutions to extend scholarships to teenage girls in marginalised or underprivileged communities. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE