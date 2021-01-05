Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg

Tesla

Business /  Companies

Electric-car maker Xpeng shrugs off concerns Tesla’s steeply discounted Model Y will win over mainland Chinese drivers

  • CEO says he is confident the smart features of Xpeng’s cars will keep it competitive, particularly after strong fourth-quarter sales
  • Several market watchers and analysts have warned that a more than 30 per cent cut in the price of the Model Y could eat into the market share of mainland rivals

Topic |   Tesla
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 1:16am, 5 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE