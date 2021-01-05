A block of compressed plastic bottles at a plastic waste centre on the outskirts of Beijing on May 16, 2018. Photo: AFP
Yum China, operator of KFC and Pizza Hut, vows to cut harmful plastic packaging by almost a third
- Yum China Holdings, one of the China’s largest restaurant operators, is aiming to cut its use of environmentally harmful plastics in the next five years by shifting to paper straws and biodegradable packaging.
- The overall aim is to achieve a 30 per cent reduction in non-degradable plastic packaging by weight through initiatives that will help China become a more sustainably society
