Quick service restaurant Dicos will replace its conventional egg patty with Eat Just’s plant-based egg in seven dishes. Photo: Handout
Food and Drinks
KFC’s China rival Dicos goes green as it uses Li Ka-shing-backed Eat Just’s plant-based substitute for eggs
- Dicos will replace its conventional egg patty with Eat Just’s mung bean-based product in seven dishes
- Dicos, which introduced a plant-based chicken burger last year, will increase its product offerings depending on consumer response
